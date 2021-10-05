A new penalty arrives on New World

The queues are still there and players are tired of waiting in line for hours to enter New World. As a result, little geniuses have found different alternatives to stay in play for several hours in order to “block” their place until they return to the screen.

Between the automatic race against walls, the use of macros, the use of Teamviewers on other PCs (at work for example) and many others … Players show creativity to stay AFK in play as long as possible. It is not known if the developers saw this move thanks to the various reports made by players unhappy with the practice, but it is now less easy to stay in the game without really being there.

We’ve seen a lot of frustration with players staying artificially active on servers to avoid being automatically kicked out after prolonged AFK in New World. We agree; this is not acceptable behavior, especially when so many players are patiently waiting to enter a world. We have developed a new solution to help us identify and act against bad faith AFK players. Amazon Games

If this “wonderful” idea occurred to you to block your character in-game, you should know that sanctions will be implemented by development teams. The first misstep is forgiven by returning to the menus, but a repeat offense would bring much more severe penalties. Amazon Games does not explain to what extent they are able to sanction AFK players, so we advise you not to practice this technique.





Even if you hide in houses to run against walls, the game system is now able to understand if it is a macro or a real in-game player. This initiative is still in the development phase. beta on servers, but will be rolled out gradually so that results are immediate.