a new treatment against an aggressive form of breast cancer authorized in France

A promising new treatment against will be authorized from November 1, announced the Minister of Health Olivier Véran

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced on Tuesday that a promising new treatment against an aggressive form of breast cancer, known as “triple negative”, would be authorized and available in France from 1er November.

Against this cancer, “there is finally a promising treatment produced by an American laboratory, called Trodelvy”, underlined Olivier Véran during the questioning session in the Assembly, in this month of pink October, month of awareness of the fight against breast cancer.

France, the first European country to benefit from it

“France was the first European country to be able to benefit a few patients while waiting for production to increase; I can confirm that it will be authorized for early access and available in France from 1er November 2021 ”, continued the minister, speaking of“ good news ”.





Trodelvy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the Gilead laboratory. A particularly aggressive form of the disease, triple negative breast cancer is the least common, but accounts for about 15% of cases, or some 9,000 people each year.

At the beginning of September, the High Authority for Health (HAS) announced that patients with this cancer – on which current drugs have no effect – could exceptionally receive this new treatment which is not yet authorized. The HAS has granted an early access permit to Trodelvy for one year.

For its part, the Medicines Agency (ANSM) specified that Trodelvy was subject to “an accelerated marketing authorization assessment (AMM) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) “.