A quarter of Martinicans consider their financial situation “degraded” since

According to a study by INSEE (the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies) carried out in October 2020 (published on September 30), 25% of the population of Martinique indicates that their financial situation has deteriorated.

According to its last study published on September 30, 2921, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies reveals that the situation has deteriorated, particularly for the most modest, “despite the measures deployed to support employment and household income” at the initiative of the government.

This perception is more marked than in France (excluding Guyana and Mayotte, 23%), but less than in Guadeloupe (28%). It reveals significant economic fragility in the West Indies, despite numerous support measures and a notable resistance factor linked to the place of the public sector in the structure of employment. Indeed, civil servants occupy 31% of salaried employment in Martinique, against 21% in France. However, with the exception of those in the hospital public service, most of them were placed in telework. Their remuneration has not suffered any decrease linked to the various measures taken by the government during the crisis. The sudden drop in economic activity during the second quarter of 2020 is at the origin of the feeling of deterioration in the financial situation of households (INSEE)

People in employment are also affected

In Martinique, “30% of people in employment before the first confinement believe that their financial situation has deteriorated” during the second half of 2020, despite the multiplicity of aid mechanisms and the adoption of new work organizations.

“The compensation amounted to 84% of the usual net salary, except for people paid up to the minimum wage (which corresponds to a minimum compensation). This shortfall mainly concerns professions with lower wages and is added to any loss of overtime. The self-employed, whose share of employment in Martinique is almost equivalent to that of the national level (14% against 12%), are also very exposed to the risk of reduction or even loss of their income, depending on their sector of activity. activity”. The institute

“Temporary workers at high risk”

The hotel and catering sector is “particularly concerned”, indicates this survey. “The number of CDD declarations plummeted by 84%. The other market services (- 54%) and trade (- 33%) sectors follow “.





Difficult situation for the youngest

The difficulties of young people have increased and added together, underlines the Institute. In fact, unless they are a parent, they do not meet the age criteria for claiming RSA (Revenu de Solidarité Active). “They can therefore very quickly fall into precariousness”.

As for the “Youth Guarantee” scheme (a one-year support scheme for young people aged 16 to 25 neither in employment, nor in studies, nor in training and who are in a precarious situation), the entry of new beneficiaries during the year was “largely disturbed by the closure of reception centers”.

What about the students?

At the age when projects for the future are being built, the students have lived a particularly complicated year. The distance courses were able to accentuate the academic difficulties and the isolation. The reasons for concern are varied: prospects for integration into the job market or financial concerns, linked to the loss of a job. From September 2020, meals at € 1 have been offered to scholarship students. In the Antilles-Guyana 42,000 meals at € 1 were served to 2,750 scholarship students over the last four months of the year. (INSEE)

Bad year for women

The declarations of female hiring on permanent contracts have indeed declined more, (- 14%) than those of men (- 5%), explains the INSEE.

“However, before the crisis, in Martinique, women already held precarious jobs more often than men”.

The health crisis has accentuated the inequalities between women and men. Martiniquans are also more often the head of single-parent families (9 out of 10 have a woman at their head). When their income from activity is the household’s main resource, job insecurity is a factor of overexposure to difficulties in general and to poverty in particular. (Institute of studies)

The exceptional measures proposed to support households, have not prevented the increase in the number of beneficiaries of so-called integration benefits (social minima) still observes the INSEE, “sign of worsening financial fragility of households”.

