A supermarket is attacking British voters? It’s an editing

A very little diplomatic sign to make fun of Brexit. This is what can be seen on a photomontage that goes around Twitter. “We’re sorry for the limited choice,” reads this green sign in English, in front of empty rows that one can easily imagine being those of a supermarket. What follows is more astonishing: “This is the result when we vote to leave the EU and when we tell Europeans” to get away from it all “. Are you happy now? “Asks the panel.

This panel is a photomontage. The original photo was taken in a UK supermarket. – Twitter screenshot

The edit was relayed nearly 3,000 times and “liked” by nearly 14,000 people on Twitter.

FAKE OFF

This message does not come from an angry supermarket manager over the UK’s supply difficulties. This is a humorous photomontage that has been circulating since at least August 24.

The original photo was taken in a Co-op supermarket, as spotted by our Spanish colleagues from Newtral. A representative of the supermarket confirms with 20 minutes that the modified sign circulating on the Internet is not genuine. We see an authentic sign on this tweet:

can confirm the grocery store shortages in the uk. thank you brexit and covid pic.twitter.com/jbB7L3QigL

– Tracy Chou (@triketora) August 27, 2021

“Due to supply issues affecting the whole country, our range is not available as a whole,” the sign read.

Like other brands in the UK, Co-op stores have been hit by supply difficulties since this summer. Household products, pet food and frozen food were the most missing items from the shelves in early September, according to specialist site The Grocer.

The shortage continues and supermarkets are already dreading the prospect of Christmas. Turkey and pork producers have already warned of a risk of shortages, while toys may not arrive on time due to very strong global demand.

Are these empty shelves only the consequence of Brexit? The BBC puts forward several causes for this disorganization of the logistics chain: the Covid-19 pandemic, a lack of manpower, in particular caused by the departure of workers from Eastern Europe, a change in legislation after Brexit, as well as strong global demand for certain goods. The Grocer also cites increased demand from consumers, who are more likely to turn to supermarkets than in September 2020.

To meet the demand, the British government decided to grant 10,500 provisional visas. A welcome measure, but one that will not solve all the problems. There is thus a shortage of 100,000 truck drivers, according to the transport industry.