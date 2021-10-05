a year ago, the referendum of October 4, 2

It has already been a year since New Caledonia has experienced the second consultation on its self-determination enshrined in the Noumea Accord. It ended with a victory for the No, with a difference of 9,970 votes, in the colors of the flags. Ten weeks before the third referendum, glance in the retro.

Alix Madec and Françoise Tromeur

Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent? On October 4, 2020, the question was again put to the voters on the referendum list, namely nearly 180,800 people.

The No wins, the Yes progresses

That Sunday, the No won again, with 53.26% of the votes cast. However, the Yes has increased by three points, obtaining 46.74% against 43.33% in the first referendum. The ability to mobilize seems to have benefited more the independence camp, the victory of the supporters of maintaining in France was played with a 9,970 votes difference.

Return of the queues in front of the polling stations: this second self-determination consultation envisaged by the Nouméa Accord was also marked by a historic mobilization (among those able to vote, at least: remember that the electorate is small for this ballot). The turnout reached 85.69% of registered voters. Even better than the already impressive 81.01% of November 4, 2018.

Another image associated with the 2020 referendum is the uninhibited display of flags, with a symbolic battle of colors. And this shadow on the board: the control commission deplored a series of disturbances around polling stations in Greater Noumea. Not enough to call into question the final result, however, she concluded. The appeal for annulment filed by elected loyalists on this subject was retested by the Council of State.

This result highlighted the persistent divide over the future of Caledonia, and the fractures that have grown stronger. Geographical, community, social … The North and the islands have chosen en masse the option of full sovereignty, just like the municipalities in the East. While the South, West and Greater Nouméa provinces have favored the No.

See you on December 12, 2021… or not?

Will the trend be confirmed for the third and final consultation? Answer on December 12, 2021… except change by then. Because in the context of a galloping pandemic in New Caledonia, several political voices have been raised to consider the postponement of the next referendum (to be read here).

These current events which relegated the referendum to the background

The Covid crisis is a reality which, despite the colossal stakes of these polls, has occupied the forefront of Caledonian news since October 4, 2020. However, it is not the only one.





Barely after the referendum, the standoff over the sale of the Vale factory hardened to the point of causing major tensions and clashes in early December, which continued in the Great South by violence around the site. industrial. It was not until early March for a lull in this area.

Since the second referendum, the country has also been shaken, and ravaged in places, because of a rainy depression in early February and a windy cyclone in early March. Barely Niran on the start, the Covid storm hit the Caillou with the threat of the virus circulating locally. A second strict and generalized confinement of the population was activated.

A very political year

At the same time, the country experienced, on February 2, the fall of the sixteenth government brought about by its pro-independence members. It was not known then that the episode was going to end in the long dead end: it took five months before the seventeenth government could get down to the task, once an agreement had been reached between the Uni and the UC. It is now chaired by an independentist, Louis Mapou, for the first time since the Noumea Accord.

In the meantime, it is the team chaired by Thierry Santa who remained in control, in particular to manage the health crisis of March-April and its cascading consequences, but in a regime limited to current affairs.

The year following the second consultation also saw the long visit of Sébastien Lecornu, from October 9, 2020, fourteen included. With the landmark episode of Leprédour islet on which the Minister of Overseas France visited with a series of political personalities.

Towards the next referendum

On April 8, the independence groups in Congress called for the launch of this famous last consultation provided for by the Noumea Accord. The State then set in motion the mechanisms leading to its organization. With, as for the previous one, significant constraints linked to the virtual closure of borders: since March 2020, Caledonia has been under cover to try to prevent the Covid pandemic.

At the end of May-beginning of June, this was the sequence of the meeting organized in Paris. In the process, the date, December 12, was announced. Then the long-awaited document on the implications of Yes and No on independence was published. The referendum campaign has started to take shape.

Caught up by the Delta variant

It was at this time that Caledonia was hit hard by the Covid virus and its highly contagious variant Delta. With its dramatic procession of contaminations announced from September 6, then deaths (at least 157 to date) and a third confinement still in progress on October 4, 2021.