A young girl forced to fight and filmed: her mother is revolted

A 15-year-old girl pushed into a fight after class last Wednesday on the Puurai footbridge above the RDO. According to her mother, her daughter was the victim of a premeditated attack. A group of students allegedly blocked her access to the catwalk to force her to fight.

She’s a 15-year-old girl, we’ll call her “Moana,” in third grade, who she and her family say was forced into a fight. She was “blocked”, caught in a vice in the footbridge below the Henri Hiro college, last Wednesday. One girl was filming and encouraging her to fight, another was fighting her. The last two, 4th year students, were excluded from college as a precautionary measure pending the holding of the disciplinary council on Tuesday.









The mother of the young “trapped” girl is outraged by so much hatred and fears for the life of her child. “Moana” had already struggled to cope with the change from Tubuai to Tahiti. She still obtained her DNB at Notre-Dame-des Anges then repeated at Henri Hiro, her year was looking good with good grades, until this event.

The little sister of “Moana” is also educated in Henri Hiro, their mother is also worried about her.

According to the principal of the college, other older students present that day, high school students, are being identified. “The one who gave the blows, but also those who filmed, who incited and laughed. It is unacceptable, intolerable”, she said to Corinne Tehetia:

For the principal, recently assigned to this college after having worked for 5 years in Mataiea, it is really a minority of pupils who commit these acts, pupils without reference points, particularly violent, often from broken families.





Its ambition is to promote a good school climate, so that students get to work and develop their skills. They are 540 students at the Henri Hiro college, for 25 classes.









Today, there would be very few fights on the college grounds. The previous directorates have done a lot of work for the security of the establishment. For example there is a yard for adults, a yard for children. If there are fights, they take place outside.

The Henri Hiro college is classified REP +, the educational assistants are more numerous.

Who is responsible for security?

Alerted, the municipal police are considering the installation of CCTV cameras, and have assembled the financing file. At the town hall of Faa’a, the 1st deputy mayor Robert Maker has the feeling that it was a simple street fight, not an assault (he is based on the statements of the gendarmerie), and recalls that this bridge is of the responsibility of the Country.

Reached by telephone, the Minister of Equipment recalls that safety is the responsibility of the town hall of Faa’a, except if there is, for example, a crack or a structural problem on the bridge in question.