Adele announces new single, “Easy On Me”, after 6 years of absence

As her audience expected, Adele has just announced the upcoming release of a new single, the first in six years.

The fans had already understood: after six years of absence, Adele is indeed back. The British singer announces this Tuesday the release of a new single, Easy on me, for October 15. The interpreter of Rolling in The Deep has just posted a short black and white video on social networks, no doubt taken from this new clip, in which we see her taking to the road behind the wheel of a car. After a few piano notes, the message “Easy on me, October 15 “appears on the screen.





The first signs of an imminent return appeared over the weekend: in twenty countries, mysterious “30” were projected or displayed on monuments and private buildings. Admirers of the singer had seen the announcement of an upcoming album, the fourth of her career, which would be called 30. Since her debut, Adele’s records have been titled as old as she was when they were first created: 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015.

World star

This new single will be Adele’s first unreleased in six years. An unusual period of silence for a star of her stature. Each of his albums has sold millions of copies around the world. The latest, carried by the tube Hello, won her 5 Grammy Awards in 2017. She was notably imposed in the master category, that of album of the year.

