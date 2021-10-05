After Jenifer’s big lead fart on the set of “The Voice”, one of her talents throws up everything, what REALLY happened behind the scenes!

Present in the jury for five seasons of The Voice, Jenifer is one of the coaches of the All-Stars season! Although she has triumphed on several occasions in the Kids version, the 38-year-old singer is still on the hunt for her first tele-hook victory.

And this year, this task may be a bit complicated, especially after the last episode aired this Saturday, October 2. Indeed, the winner of the first season of Star Ac ‘lived a nightmarish evening. Three of his singers: Ogee, Anthony Trice, Al.Hy left during the first night of the cross-battles. But this is the elimination of his “favorite for all seasons” facing Flo Malley from Patrick Fiory’s team who put him down.

“Frankly, I’m a little confused. I admit … I love you Flo, I absolutely shouldn’t react like that. But I’m in the most total misunderstanding. I’m extremely disappointed. Extremely disappointed with them. having seen them sing together, I did not actually see them singing together “, she had reacted. “I lost Al.Hy, it pains me. I’m not seeing it very well.”

According to TV-Leisure, Jenifer left the set for more than thirty minutes forcing the production to stop filming … “I was totally in space that I saw nothing of what happened. I was told about it afterwards, I was sent messages. I was told what was going on. it happened on the set but I didn’t know it. I didn’t see Jenifer leave, I just saw the 4 coaches go backstage and say “we don’t understand what’s going on” and leave the board “, said Al.Hy.

For her part, Amalya, another talent of Jenifer’s team told what happened : “We were in shock. When I saw Al.Hy leave the first thing I said to myself was: ‘okay, it’s not going to be well for Jen’. And I understood his reaction to it. this special connection that they have. I suspected Jenifer would lose her means but not that much. I knew she would be angry and extremely sad. “

The young woman went on to say: “At that point, we don’t know what’s going on. There is a break in the shoot, we all think Jenifer needs to come to his senses, but we don’t know, Amalya explains. stay in our stands and wait. We just tell ourselves that she is going to cool off. You have to know that at that time, Jenifer was pregnant. Her hypersensitivity plus the hormones in madness, I imagine the state in which She was supposed to be”.

Hopefully the rest of the cross-battles went better for Ambroise Fieschi’s wife. To find out, it will take the next episode!

