after the Covid, the Court of Auditors wants to tighten the screw on health

The court leans in favor of a spending-oriented recovery effort, particularly in the areas of health insurance and pensions.

The Covid-19 health crisis has plunged Social Security back into a hopeless deficit, unless “to initiate resolute actions” to limit “significantly“Spending, pensions but also health, said the Court of Auditors in a report published Tuesday.

To get out of the “hole», We will have to draw. After the abysmal losses recorded in 2020 and 2021, the “Safe“Will recover a little, but still face”the prospect of permanent deficits exceeding 10 billion euros from 2024“, According to the Court of Auditors. A situation “problem“, because “this means that the expenses of care or pensions paid today will have to be financed by our children or our grandchildren», Underlined its president, Pierre Moscovici, during a press conference.

The deterioration of the accounts owes a lot to Covid-19 and its consequences: on the one hand, “a permanent loss of revenue»Because of the recession, to the tune of 8 billion euros per year; on the other the “Health Segur“And its 10 billion”long-term salary increases», Specifies the report. The drift is such that the colossal debt recovery voted last year “would not be enough to cover the 2023 deficit” as expected.





“A recovery effort focused on spending”

Unless there is a further postponement of the reimbursement of the “security hole“Beyond 2033,”choices will have to be made“, Warns the Court, which leans without surprise for”a recovery effort focused on spending“, specifically “in the fields of health insurance and pensions“. On the latter, the financial magistrates are content to refer to their previous reports. In terms of health, on the other hand, they are developing several avenues “improving efficiency“, Starting with a”multi-year regulation” in order to “achieve potentially more demanding development goals“.

Clearly, after having fully opened the floodgates of “whatever the cost“, The government is asked to turn off the taps: end of 100% support for teleconsultations, continuation of price cuts for medical analysis laboratories, resumption”on a larger scale»Checks targeting both insured persons and caregivers. “There is a strong stake, for the future of Social Security, to take control of the evolution of health insurance expenditure.“, Underlined Pierre Moscovici, assuring however that”the philosophy of the Court is not austerity, nor the reduction of rights“.

The report also wishes that “carried out” the “unsuccessful reforms»Funding for psychiatry, as well as follow-up and rehabilitation care. He is also worried about a “likely“Delay concerning the generalization of electronic prescription: this measure is supposed to apply to work stoppages from November 1, but”a large part will not be dematerialized”At that time.