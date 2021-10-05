after the “whatever the cost”, the big belt tightening?

The Court of Auditors urges the government to turn off the tap of public money after the flood of spending linked to the health crisis.

In the wake of “whatever the cost”, the Covid-19 health crisis has plunged Social Security back into a hopeless deficit if the State does not take “resolute actions” to “significantly” limit spending , pensions but also health, estimates the Court of Auditors in a report published Tuesday, October 5. To get out of the “hole”, you will have to draw.

After the abysmal losses recorded in 2020 and 2021, the “Social security” will recover a little, but remains confronted with “the prospect of permanent deficits exceeding 10 billion euros from 2024”, according to the Court of Auditors.





A situation due to Covid-19 and its consequences: on the one hand, “a definitive loss of revenue”, amounting to 8 billion euros per year; on the other, the “Ségur de la santé” and its 10 billion “long-term salary increases”. The drift is such that the colossal debt recovery voted last year “would not be enough to cover the 2023 deficit” as expected.

Unless there is a further postponement of the reimbursement of the “security hole” beyond 2033, “choices will have to be made”, warns the Court, which unsurprisingly leans for “a recovery effort focused on expenditure”, in particular “in the fields of health insurance and pensions”. On the latter, the financial magistrates are content to refer to their previous reports. In the area of ​​health, on the other hand, they are developing several avenues for “improving efficiency”, starting with “multi-year regulation” in order to “achieve potentially more demanding development objectives”.

Translation: after having opened wide the floodgates of “whatever the cost”, the government is asked to turn off the taps: end of 100% support for teleconsultations, continuation of price reductions for medical analysis laboratories, resumption “on a larger scale” of controls targeting both insureds and patients. caregivers.

The Court also wishes to see advance the “unfinished reforms” of the financing of psychiatry, as well as follow-up and rehabilitation care. She is also worried about a “probable” delay concerning the generalization of electronic prescription: this measure is supposed to apply to work stoppages from November 1, but “a large part will not be dematerialized” at this time. deadline.