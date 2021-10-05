Air France for the 1st time in the Top 10 of the best airlines in the world

We all asked ourselves the question when booking our plane tickets: is this airline safe, and does it offer quality service? In order to help you make the right choice and avoid disappointments, the Skytrax organization, which evaluates airlines and airports, established the ranking of the best airlines in the world in 2021 during a prize distribution, the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

For this, the international air transport rating agency has based itself on the opinions of more than 13 million travelers of more than 100 nationalities, from September 2019 to July 2021. More than 350 companies have been taken into account.

It will be noted that the Asian and Middle Eastern companies monopolize the first places. Qatar Airways is thus at the top of the ranking, with Emirates pointing to 4th place. In 2nd place is Singapore Airlines, along with five other Asian companies in the top 10.

The good surprise comes from Air France, which appears for the first time in the top 10, gaining 13 places compared to 2019. The French company also won the title of best airline in the rankings of the Europe and Europe zones. West and France, as well as the COVID Excellence Award.

The Top 10 Best Airlines in the World:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. EVA Air

8. Qantas Airways

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Air France

