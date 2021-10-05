Alain Delon deeply marked by this new disappearance in his life, expressed his “excruciating pain”.

Obviously very touched by the death of his friend Bernard Tapie, Alain Delon has a hard time hiding his sadness. Having already lost some very important people in his life lately, the actor confides. A man who obviously feels more alone than ever. Objeko So comes back for you on this extremely poignant interview.

Alain Delon : another friend who is leaving, the actor pays tribute to Bernard Tapie

An era that ends

Obviously, the cheetah is gradually becoming one of the last survivors of its generation. After having recently lost his great rival Jean-Paul Belmondo, Alain Delon learned like the whole of France on Sunday October 3 of the disappearance of Bernard Tapie. Struck down by double cancer of the stomach and esophagus, the former president of OM has effectively lost the fight he had been leading for four years now. A terrible loss for a large number of people, with obviously at the top of the list, his wife and children also a multitude of personalities and anonymous people extremely saddened by this death.

Among the first to react after the announcement of the death of Bernard Tapie, the 85-year-old actor therefore did not miss to speak on LCI. Already in Last May, while the famous businessman was hospitalized, Alain Delon chose to pay tribute to him on the same channel at the microphone of Darius Robechin. During this interview, Anthony Delon’s father was also rather confident about the result of the former minister’s illness. “He has superb strength of character and has been putting up with his pain for several years. I am not from all worried, because I know him. He is very strong, very powerful ”. A determination which unfortunately will not have been sufficient this time.

” He is free “

Despite his certainty that Bernard Tapie was capable of winning against the disease, it is with great sorrow that Alain Delon learned of the death of his friend this Sunday. Still on LCI, he admits having been very touched: “I loved him a lot, we adored each other. We often talked to each other and it pains me a lot. I hope he left in his sleep, that he did not suffer, that he did not feel anything ”. Obviously ready to say more, Alain Delon confided that he was already worried in recent days about the health of the former strongman of Olympique de Marseille.





In this interview with journalists, Alain Delon actually admits that Bernard Tapie may have given up recently because of the advance of this cancer which was eating away at him. Despite all the efforts and attempts of the doctors to overcome this ailment, apparently nothing was enough: “He was fed up. He tried everything, he did everything to hold on, and he couldn’t. And it’s good like that, Now, he is free, he is happy, he is quiet ”. Even if today Alain Delon feels alone, he nevertheless seems to be relieved that Bernard Tapie is no longer in pain. However, this new beginning is part of an already very long list of relatives who unfortunately left him recently. Objeko tells you more.

Pages of life that turn

While Alain Delon today mourns Bernard Tapie, he indeed lost another of his friends a few weeks ago. The death of Jean-Paul Belmondo was indeed a very difficult moment for him: “I am completely devastated. There, I’m going to try to hang in there so as not to do the same thing in 5 hours (…) it’s a part of my life, we started together 60 years ago ”. Two actors who have shared the bill on a few occasions, but who have above all been the two most emblematic actors of their generation. Considered to be the two true sacred monsters of cinema, Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo had a multitude of points in common despite their differences.

Clearly, Alain Delon will have lived these past few weeks very difficult in terms of emotions. But going back a little further in time, the list of recent disappearances of his friends unfortunately becomes impressive. Before Jean-Paul Belmondo and Bernard Tapie today, Alain Delon also saw Guy Bedos, Yves Rénier or even Claude Brasseur leave him forever. All men who were very close and for whom friendship was not an empty word. Here is a new page which is turning for Alain Delon who today must feel extremely alone, a bit like the last of the Mohicans.



