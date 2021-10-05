Alexandra as a free couple with her darling, she falls for an adventurer

Alexandra is fed up with being considered an outsider

Everyone remembers his debut in The 4 Lands. Sick and very weak, she nevertheless makes her team win the immunity tests. Impressive, she gradually gained confidence and established herself as a formidable candidate. It is not for nothing if it won its edition. Arriving in this Koh Lanta – The Legend, Alexandra does not demerit in front of all these emblematic participants. Especially since some have not won the adventure.

Yet she is still seen from the start as an outsider. Some women like Coumba and Clémentine find her weak. This same Coumba will last 6 minutes on the lazy test while Alexandra holds the female record since she remained more than 3:20 hanging on the beam.

Despite her fine performances, she is not considered a champion. The advantage is that she is rarely worried at the time of the advice since she is not seen as a threat. The downside is that it is never taken seriously. Only Loïc sees his potential and doesn’t hesitate to tell him when he feels that his friend is losing confidence.

Alexandra in a common-law relationship? She explains herself

When broadcasting Koh Lanta – The 4 Lands, Internet users quickly fell for the one who considers herself a Wonder Woman. It must be said that his adventure looks like a movie. This mother who participates in Koh Lanta, begins the adventure completely ill but ends up winning brilliantly. A beautiful ending. In interview or on social networks, Alexandra explained to be a happy and fulfilled mother in a common-law relationship with her darling.

But be careful, it doesn’t have the same for her as for most of the people who have made shortcuts. When Alexandra speaks of cohabitation, she speaks quite simply of the fact that no document formalizes her relationship with her companion: ” Some wonder why as a couple i am in a ‘free union’. It’s just because I am not married or in a civil partnership. I’m still waiting for the marriage proposal. This does not mean that I am a polygamist or a libertine“.





For Purepeople, in December 2020, she hinted that she would like to get married, but that she was not therefore waiting every day for a request: ” Afterwards, when I said to wait for my companion’s request, that didn’t mean that I was running after either. If there is no demand, that’s okay. It’s not my life goal right now. A wedding is really a project. And there, it is not topical for me ”.

Alexandra falls for Clémence, the great adventurer of Koh Lanta

This year, Clémence seems to have trouble finding her place. She is arguably Koh Lanta’s greatest adventurer since she won the show twice. And we are not talking about his many individual victories. But this status does not appeal to everyone. Girls and boys alike, they want to quickly eliminate the candidate because they think that having won the program twice, she has nothing more to prove – you have to make room for others, as some think.

And if they’re not on the same team, Alexandra, however, fell in love with Clémence. And she didn’t hesitate to let it be known on Instagram: “Since I met Clémence Castel, I understand better that a woman can fall under the spell of another”.

Clémence is well placed to know it, since she herself fell in love with a woman. For 50 minutes Inside, she had agreed to come back on her coming out: ” When you realize that you can be attracted to a woman when you are a woman, you tell yourself that there is something wrong. We are afraid, especially when we have children, when we have built a family. It is a total questioning and the question that arises at that moment is: am I going to the end of my feelings or am I repressing it to preserve my loved ones? “



