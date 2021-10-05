Algorand (ALGO) and smart contracts on steroids – Ethereum has concerns

Ethereum, still king, but still more contested – Ethereum (ETH) has long reigned supreme over the DeFi ecosystem and smart contracts. However, more and more competing blockchains are emerging. While most are based on the same model as Ethereum by being EVM compatible, not all of them.

Ethereum is no longer alone in the field of smart contracts …

Ethereum has revolutionized the blockchain ecosystem thanks to its concept of smart contracts. These are executed in a decentralized manner on Ethereum via a module called the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM).

However, faced with the rise of DeFi on Ethereum, many blockchains have chosen to rely on Ethereum’s EVM, allowing them to ensure perfect compatibility with the protocols developed there. At the same time, the blockchain Algorand (ALGO) made the choice of develop your own standard.

Thus, on September 29, the protocol teams announced the deployment of a major update to its system with the publication of theAlgorand Virtual Machine (AVM). According to the announcement, the AVM would increase the power and the speed smart contracts deployed on the blockchain. Based on information provided by Paul Riegel, CPO (Product Manager) of Algorand, AVM would simplify the processing and execution of smart contracts.





Ultimately, this should make it possible to design complex DeFi applications, such as authentication procedures that protect cross-chain mechanisms or bridges.

“The new functionalities allow liquidity providers to algorithmically manage their risks in a very granular manner. People new to Algorand are going to find a lot of very powerful features that they didn’t expect. “ George Cotsikis, founder of VenueOne

From now on, developers on Algorand will be able to create smart contracts, by programming them in Python or in Reach, languages ​​similar to JavaScript.

But Ethereum remains a leader in the smart contract sector

Despite repeated attempts by other smart contract blockchains, Ethereum remains for the moment the blockchain queen of the ecosystem Challenge. Indeed, it has a TVL at least 10 times higher to that of other protocols, with $ 125 billion deposited on its DeFi protocols, against 15 billion for the BSC, which comes in second place, and 9 billion for Solana.

For his part, Algorand comes far behind at the 33rd place, totaling one $ 55 million TVL.

Until now, the smart contract blockchains that have successfully competed with Ethereum have all been EVM compatible. Indeed, this greatly facilitates the migration of important protocols from Ethereum to these other blockchains.

The Cardano blockchain, considered by many to be a Ethereum killer also made the choice not to be based on the Ethereum model. We had to wait until September 12 for smart contracts to be deployed there.

