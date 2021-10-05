Alpine announces its commitment to LMDh

Alpine and Endurance is a story that will last. The French brand announced this Tuesday evening that it would launch an LMDh program in WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the 2024 season. After evaluating the possibilities available to it, the French manufacturer decided and opted for this route, which already seemed to have its favors for some time now.

In August, on the sidelines of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the hypothesis of this long-term commitment was already strong, but Alpine had finally made no announcement, specifying that it was still in an evaluation process. A month and a half after having made an unprecedented curtain-raiser demonstration of the classic Le Mans, with in particular Fernando Alonso at the wheel of a Formula 1 on the Sarthe circuit, the formalization is made.

Present for several years in LMP2, then since this year in Hypercar with an ex-LMP1, Alpine has chosen the LMDh regulations, which will come into force from 2023. However, the brand is giving itself the time and its commitment will begin in 2024 , with two cars present in the World Championship. Collaboration and synergies will be put in place with the F1 team.

“The Alpine Endurance program underlines the brand’s dedication and ambition in motorsport”, explains Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine. “By competing in both Formula 1 and Endurance, Alpine will be one of the few brands to be present in the two key disciplines of motorsport. We will make the most of Formula 1 and Endurance through technical synergies and technology to gain an advantage over prestigious opponents. “

For this new chapter, which promises to be exciting, Alpine has already decided to rely on a long-standing partner, namely the Signatech structure, which already operates the A480 designed by Oreca.

“It is a great pride for Signatech to have been chosen by Alpine for its arrival in LMDh”, rejoices Philippe Sinault, director of the French team. “This represents the culmination of a common project started eight years ago. More than ever, we have great ambitions, and are happy to take our collaboration to another dimension. After a 32-year career in motorsport , I long to challenge the most prestigious manufacturers on the planet, with Alpine, a brand that conveys passion and that lives only for victory. “





Alpine joins a now long list of manufacturers who have opted either for the Hypercar (Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Ferrari, ByKolles) or for the LMDh (Audi, Porsche, Cadillac, Acura, BMW). The principle of LMDh is based on an LMP2 chassis built by one of the four FIA homologated manufacturers, on which the engine is free and coupled to a standard hybrid system.

“Another great and prestigious manufacturer has joined the highest level of Endurance, in the new premier Hypercar category,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. “For a year, the announcements have multiplied and the arrival of Alpine is excellent news for our discipline. The Hypercar regulations are a success and we are particularly happy to welcome such a high field.”

By the 2024 deadline, another file will have to be settled, namely the presence or not of Alpine in Hypercar for the next two years. This season, the manufacturer benefits from a derogation allowing it to run with an old LMP1 prototype, whose performance is adjusted via the BoP to face up to the competition fairly. “Alpine and its partner Signatech have started to think about the continuation of the Endurance program by 2024”, confirms Alpine. “The brand wishes to remain involved in the FIA ​​WEC World Championship in order to best prepare for its arrival in LMDh in 2024.”