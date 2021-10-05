Amandine Pelissard addicted to drugs, she confesses …

Interviewed by Jeremstar, Amandine Pelissard made terrible revelations. The famous mom of Large families life in XXL admits to having been addicted to artificial paradises for a long time. A dependence on which she returns today in a testimony imbued with real sincerity, but also extremely moving. Objeko therefore invites you to discover his statements on the subject.

Amandine Pelissard ( Families many, life in XXL ) : totally dependent on illicit substances

Sudden notoriety

Since its discovery by the public in Large families, life in XXL, Amandine Pelissard has become over time a real star. A media exposure that allowed him to discover his particular universe, but also to be now very often in the news. Determined to find out more about this young woman, Jeremstar then recently invited her to her show Baby story, a program dedicated to famous moms, broadcast on YouTube and Snapchat.

During this passage in front of Internet users, Amandine Pelissard therefore returns to the long ordeal she had to face in her youth. First, she explains how she has been abused many times by her uncle. When she slept at her father’s house during his youth, his brother, suffering from Down’s syndrome, would have actually subjected her to terrible abuse. Facts, which of course have greatly weakened the young woman to the point of falling into a serious depression. As if to cling to life or at least to forget about these repetitive abuses, the star of Large families, life in XXL admits to having become totally addicted to hallucinogenic substances from her adolescence. A poignant story on which Objeko comes back today for you.

A feeling of losing ground

Completely honest and transparent on the subject, Amandine Pelissard actually confides as never : “JI was confronted with drugs during this time. When I was about 15, I started hanging out with the wrong people. I dabbled in everything, until I got pregnant with Leo ”. The famous mom of Large families, life in XXL remembers having had at that time, ” the impression of dying ”. Her consumption of illicit products takes her to all extremes. In total loss of control, she will even come close to death on several occasions.





In this interview-truth, Amandine Pelissard also remembers a particular episode during which she was truly on the verge of crossing over to the other side. However, luckily or in a last burst of lucidity, his mind seems to have reacted in extremis: “I do not know if it is because I had taken acids and opium, or if it is that I would really die, I have the impression of touching a red curtain, which did not open. not and I saw a kind of devil pass, telling me: ‘Not now Amandine, you have your son to raise’ and I made the choice to live, when I knew I was expecting Leo ”. An extremely traumatic experience which will nevertheless prove to be saving. Indeed, the star of Large families, life in XXL will eventually succeed in going up the slope.

A happy life

From her first pregnancy, Amandine Pelissard decides to drop out. Never again thereafter, she never will dive in this world of shadows and sadness. At the same time, she turns the page of a life that has not always smiled on her. Extremely happy, today, she no longer hesitates to show her happiness at being at the head of a beautiful and large family. However, it must be recognized that its existence was not easy. Between the abuse she suffered, her addiction to hallucinogenic products and the two miscarriages she suffered, nothing was easy for her.

The moving interview with the Pelissard family https://t.co/2XVso1zH1C pic.twitter.com/gx0rEXz5cW – JEREMSTAR (@jeremstar) October 3, 2021

In this interview given to Jeremstar on YouTube, the iconic mother of Large families, life in XXL delivers in any case an absolutely moving and poignant story of a totally torn childhood, especially when she had to go to her father when her uncle was waiting to abuse her: “I went every other weekend, we slept in the same room, him in a bed, me in a camp bed. Things happened that should never have happened. His brother unfortunately attacked me several times between my 6 and 12 years old, until I no longer went to my father’s house and I thrown everything “ . From facts that, of course, had an impact to the point of diving Amandine Pelissard in addiction. Fortunately, life ended up smiling to him to the point today of being totally fulfilled.



