Ambergris: why is whale vomit so expensive?

The story of this Thai fisherman who became a millionaire thanks to whale vomit found by chance in September 2021 on a beach in Surat Thani in Thailand has been around the tabloids in recent days.

An irregularly shaped mass tinged with dark gray and pink catches the 56-year-old’s attention. It is in fact ambergris, commonly known as “floating gold” because of the astronomical sum at which it can be sold. Indeed, this material, extremely coveted by perfumers, sells for around $ 40,000 per kilogram.

Last February fishermen from Yemen made the same discovery in the Gulf of Aden after finding a whale floating on the surface of the water near the coast. Once pulled ashore, the 37 men extracted 127 kilograms of ambergris from the body of the marine mammal.

What is ambergris?

It is a substance secreted by the digestive system of macrocephalic sperm whales.

Certain foods or pieces of prey eaten by the whale are non-digestible, for example the shell of squid or octopus beaks. If this debris is generally expelled by the animal, it sometimes accumulates to form a compact mass, ambergris, which sperm whales expel into the oceans.

Many scientists believe that the substance is released through the mouth of the animal, hence the term “whale vomit”. For other researchers, it is also possible that this ambergris stored in the intestines is expelled at the same time as the droppings.

If whaling is banned in many countries, nothing prevents the recovery of the “cellular debris” of the animal if they have been expelled in a natural way.

Why is ambergris so expensive?

Not very inviting in appearance, ambergris is nevertheless used to fix the perfume, that is to say to make the scent of the fragrance last longer, thanks to the ambrein it contains. “It is a very important base for perfumes and it is difficult to find an artificial substitute for it”, explained in 2013 to the BBC Andrew Kitchener, the curator of vertebrate animals at the National Museum of Scotland.

The perfume sector is not the only one to snatch up this floating treasure. In ancient Egypt, ambergris was also used as an aphrodisiac, the science magazine tells us American Scientific.

What does ambergris smell like?

It is difficult to imagine that ambergris is integrated into the composition of certain luxury scents, its smell is so strong and unpleasant in its natural state. Professionals tend to say that the fresher it is, the more it smells bad.

By marinating in the ocean, the “whale vomit” will harden and its smell will be refined. It is used in small quantities and associated with various gourmet, woody or even oriental notes, which will make its fragrance imperceptible to untrained noses.

