An execution planned in the United States despite the pope’s appeals for clemency

Despite calls for clemency formulated by Pope Francis, the US state of Missouri has planned to execute Tuesday, October 5, the author of a triple murder who, according to his supporters, has significant intellectual disabilities. Unless the United States Supreme Court grants him a last-minute respite, Ernest Johnson, a 61-year-old African-American, will receive a lethal injection at 6:00 p.m. (11:00 p.m. GMT) in Bonne-Terre Penitentiary. In 1994, he violently killed three employees of a gas station in a burglary.

After his death sentence, his lawyers increased the number of appeals, relying on a Supreme Court decision which ruled against the Constitution to execute people with mental disabilities. According to them, there are multiple “evidence»Of his intellectual retardation: at birth, Ernest Johnson suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome, his mother having drunk during the pregnancy, during his life, the IQ tests have always been very low (with an average of 67); at 15, he couldn’t draw a straight line with a ruler … But the Missouri courts rejected their arguments. Based on their findings, Republican Governor Mike Parson on Monday refused to grant his pardon to Ernest Johnson, as requested by more than 23,000 people, including one of his predecessors and two elected to Congress.





In the name of Pope Francis

The sovereign pontiff himself, through his representative in the United States, tried to convince the governor to “to suspend»Execution. “This request is not based solely on doubts about Ernest Johnson’s intellectual capacity“, Wrote the apostolic nuncio Christophe Pierre”the nameFrom Pope Francis. It is mainly based on “its humanity and the sacredness of all lifeHe added, according to a copy of the letter posted online by Catholic activist Sister Helen Prejean.

In 2017, the head of the Catholic Church inscribed categorical opposition to the death penalty in the catechism, which still tolerated a few exceptions. Although he openly campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty, his interventions in specific cases are not usually publicized. After the failure of the request for clemency, only the Supreme Court, seized in urgency Monday, could grant in extremis a reprieve to Ernest Johnson. In 2015, she had already spared him at the last minute, because he had a brain tumor and the lethal injection could cause him suffering “inhuman», Prohibited by the Constitution.