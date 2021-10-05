An ideological and partial history of colonization, on France 3

The original three-part documentary by Hugues Nancy, Colonization, a French story, broadcast this Monday, October 4 at 9:05 p.m. on France 3, unfortunately paints a partial and incomplete picture of what the French Empire was.

Ambition does not exclude honesty. Especially when we rub shoulders with History. And yet. By claiming to embrace one hundred and fifteen years of French colonization in an unprecedented format (three 60-minute episodes with fascinating color archives, notably from the colonial funds of Pathé Gaumont Archives and the Institut Lumière), the producers and director Hugues Nancy of Colonization, a French story have chosen to do so in an oriented, ideological, biased way.

Some slaves deserve more attention than others

With an original reading grid from which there is no question of leaving: colonization was a crime and was only that. With an equally reductive corollary, enacted from the introduction of the first part, which runs from 1830 to 1914: the victims of French imperialism “Never stopped fighting against colonization”. As if the Indochinese peninsula or West and Equatorial Africa had been the permanent theater of mass revolts against the oppressor. We even hear the expression