Another drama for a Tik Tok star: Katelyn Ballman, pretty mother, died at 27

Katelyn Ballman died at the age of 27 on Monday, October 4. The young woman was a star of social networks.

A new drama. This Monday, October 4, Tik Tok users lost one of their influencers, Katelyn Ballman. The young woman, aged only 27, was known by the nickname “itskatieeebee” on the social network. She was followed by more than 90,000 subscribers and she shared videos of her daily life with her husband and four children. This news is her aunt who had the difficult task of announcing it on her Facebook account. “It is with the greatest sadness that I announce the death of my niece Katelyn Ballman, aged only 27 “, she first indicated before drawing up the portrait of a young woman: “fun and funny, and a loving mother”, we could read. Subsequently, she clarified that the causes of his death were still unknowns. The last video of the young woman dated back to September 29, and, according to an online obituary, it appears that she died that day.

They are upset. “Katelyn Wurtz (née Ballman), 27, from Cheviot, Ohio, passed away on September 29, 2021. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 30, 1994“, is it written in the obituary. We can then read that “Katelyn leaves behind husband Josh Wurtz and children Anabelle Pastrimas-Wurtz, Braxton Wurtz, Owen Ballman and Easton Ballman“. On the social network, one of her friends, who was also known to Internet users, wished to pay her a final tribute. Allison burton, under the nickname “itsallietaylor“, shared photos with him.”My beautiful sister, my best friend, my everything is now in Heaven. I do not understand why her? My heart is broken. Pay attention to your children, family and friends. I love you so much Katelyn“, she wrote in the caption.

Tik Tok: what other influencers are dead?

It looks like days are similar for the stars of Tik Tok. September 26th is Gabriel Salazar, 19-year-old who died in a car accident after a police chase. Very well known on the social network, he had nearly 2 million fans. July 20 is Xiao Qiumei, 23-year-old who took a fatal fall during a live on Tik Tok. Earlier in the year, it’s Dazharia Shaffer, 18 years old and young star of the social network, who committed suicide. Sad news announced by their relatives and which upset their subscribers.

