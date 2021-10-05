Another new Xbox storage side at Seagate?

Clearly, Seagate products are of course struggling to keep a low profile while waiting for their official announcement. Remember, a few weeks ago, we revealed to you the existence of Seagate 512 GB expansion cards. Well these cards are appearing again, across the Atlantic this time, via photos distributed by Windows Central.





A new version on Xbox SSD at Seagate?

On the other hand, as you can see from the photo, the little promotional box for this little cartridge is not alone today. Indeed, another product signed Seagate is also leaking, and no, it is not (yet) the 2TB card that many of you are expecting. This is an external SSD with a capacity of 1 TB.

Such a strange addition to the range that it leaves us rather skeptical. Indeed, Seagate already offers several Xbox-stamped SSDs and this “neon” design is already used for the range of classic hard drives (up to 5 TB). The reason for the existence of this new model, if it turns out, therefore remains unclear, if not for its design.

We take this opportunity to remind you that external drives, even SSDs, cannot launch “Optimized Xbox Series X | S” games. The disc is thus used for games from previous generations, or to store Xbox Series games while waiting to be transferred to the internal storage of the console or the expansion card.

Anyway, we will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more about the release dates or official prices of these new products.