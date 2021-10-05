Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in Auschwitz

The inscriptions, found on nine wooden barracks in the concentration camp, contain in particular negationist slogans.

Spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti was found on nine wooden barracks in the Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum announced on Tuesday (October 5th). These inscriptions represent “a revolting attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in human history», Underlined the museum.

Read also“No longer confronting anti-Semitism is gradually becoming commonplace“





Graffiti includes “two references to the Old Testament often used by anti-Semites, and negationist slogansWritten in English and German, added the museum. Museum officials reported the facts to the police and are analyzing the footage from the CCTV cameras. They also asked visitors who may have witnessed the incident or who were around the barracks to come forward and send photos.

The graffiti will be removed once police complete their investigation, the museum added. According to the museum, security on the 170 hectare site has been constantly reinforced, but the institution’s budget has been affected by the health crisis linked to Covid-19. Some 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, perished in this death camp set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War II.