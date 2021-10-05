Apple to unveil its MacBook Pro M1X this month, according to Mark Gurman

Generally well informed about Apple’s plans, Mark Gurman indicated in his last newsletter that the presentation of the new MacBook Pro would be fast approaching. Conversely, the Mac Mini M1X could be late. “ The new MacBook Pro did not appear during the September Apple presentation

, but its launch should still take place in the coming weeks. Apple typically makes its major Mac presentations in October. So stay tuned », Declared the journalist.





According to its sources, the M1X chip is available in two versions, with ten cores for the CPU part (eight high performance cores and two low consumption cores). The difference would be on the graphic part, with 16 or 32 cores depending on the variation. As a reminder, the current M1 processor is satisfied with eight CPU cores and eight GPU cores.

Apple shouldn’t just improve its computer’s SoC. Rumors speak of a more complete connection (MagSafe port, SD card reader, HDMI port…), a more compact design without Touch Bar and a mini-LED screen. The device would be available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions.

Remember that Apple also plans to launch the next version of macOS, Monterey, this fall.