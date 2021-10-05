Arc de Triomphe: the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude dismantled

PARIS – The dismantling operations of the “Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped” installation began this Monday, October 4, three weeks after the inauguration by Emmanuel Macron of this temporary work of art imagined by Jeanne-Claude and Christo.

Suspended in the void, the workers began to remove the blue and silver fabric that sublimated the Arc de Triomphe, as the artist couple had designed in 1961.

Recycled fabric and ropes

It will take three weeks to remove the 25,000 m2 of fabric, the 3,000 meters of ropes and scaffolding. The materials used for the installation will be donated to the NGO “Parley for the Oceans” for recycling.

Jeanne-Claude and Christo, who died in 2009 and 2020 respectively, were able to count on their nephew Vladimir Yavachev to fulfill their wish posthumously. “I think it was great to have this work in Paris,” he told our colleagues from the Associated Press agency. “It was great that people were exposed to public art. Whether they like the installation or not, they discussed it. And this is something that Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always really appreciated. ”





Vladimir Yavachev refers to the criticisms of certain personalities who have lambasted that this emblem of Paris is being wrapped. Like the presenter of CNews Christine Kelly who had shared on Twitter her “shame” in front of this installation in mid-September. “I was freediving. Paris is regaining the splendor of its history, ”she tweeted on Monday.