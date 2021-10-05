Arrival of Sébastien Lecornu, Janssen injections, end of the v campaign

Most of the news in New Caledonia with the arrival of Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories, Janssen injections, the end of the vaccination campaign in Maré in the district of Guahma, the results after one month epidemic.

Anne-Claire Lévèque, Malia Noukouan and Ava Skoupsky

•

updated on October 6, 2021 at 10:31 am



Sébastien Lecornu has arrived!



The Minister of Overseas Affairs arrived last night. Sébastien Lecornu immediately joined the High Commission for his septaine. A time that he should use to organize the rest of his trip. The representative of the State specified yesterday on social networks that exchanges were planned from October 13 to 18, “With all the active forces in the territory on the way out of the health crisis and the means to ensure the proper organization of the consultation on December 12”.

A consultation held by some of the Loyalists. The MPC, Generations NC and the Caledonian Republicans said it yesterday with a common voice: they want the consultation to be maintained until December 12, and ask to know the conditions of France’s aid for the financing of the crisis in case of yes to independence and finally, they wish to benefit from the experience of the State in the institutional management of this crisis.

The numbers of the health crisis are piling up day after day



8 additional deaths in 24 hours were announced yesterday, 364 additional positive cases, 57 patients in intensive care, 297 hospitalized in the Covid unit and 83 people under inpatient surveillance. Vaccination continues. The territory has exceeded 100,000 people fully vaccinated, or more than 44% of the vaccineable population. Now the Liberals are contributing to the momentum. 168 doctors, 46 pharmacists and 65 IDEs vaccinate in their offices, pharmacies or during their consultations. From today, midwives also have the option to vaccinate.

1 month of epidemic



It was last September 6… The Country discovered its first 3 cases of Delta variant within the population. A month later, what first assessment can we draw from these 4 weeks of crisis and what are the possible scenarios for the evolution of the epidemic? What surprised was how quickly the virus spread. In one month, Caledonia went from 3 to 8,500 cases. Among the reasons, the low vaccination rate at the start of the epidemic: barely a third of the vaccineable population.





The start of Janssen injections



Yesterday, the Ko Wé Kara center began injections of the Janssen vaccine requested by 76 people during the day, including people under the age of 55, the recommended minimum age to receive it. The volunteers were able to talk to a doctor to assess the possible benefits and risks. Ko Wé Kara who inaugurated his first vaccidrive allowing more than 200 people to receive their vaccine without getting out of their car.

Where are the children’s masks?



Since the announcement made Monday by Isabelle Champmoreau, of the compulsory wearing of the mask from the first grade at the start of the school year, parents want to equip themselves. There are two possibilities: surgical masks in child size, but stock-outs are already numerous. A resupply of pharmacies is hoped for next week. Another possible choice if you find any, reusable fabric masks. Some local producers offer it, washable 10 times.

Midwives vaccinate



This is brand new! Access to anti-covid vaccination is increasing: it is now possible to receive doses from your midwife. After doctors, pharmacists and nurses, midwives can also participate in the campaign from today.

Ile des Pins again Covid-Free



The town, which recorded 14 positive cases for covid, at the end of September are all cured. This allows the Ile des Pins to regain its “covid-free” status.

The end of vaccination campaigns in Maré



In Maré, the chiefdom of Guahma says STOP to vaccination campaigns in the tribes of its district. The Grand-Chef Dokucas Naisseline is positioned against the vaccination obligation, considering I quote “That this decision amounts to depriving the inhabitants of the fundamental rights, which are freedom and respect for human dignity.” The Grand-Chef, however, leaves “the choice to those who wish to be vaccinated to do so.” Maré, which today has 69 cases of covid, out of the 307 confirmed on all the islands.

La Niña is back



Météo France Nouvelle-Calédonie confirms this. The phenomenon will certainly be less strong than last year, but La Niña will remain true to itself: an unpleasant combination of heat and rain. Cyclonic activity could also be more intense, but with phenomena that will not wait for the most powerful stages.