    at 96, the ex-secretary of a Nazi camp was released before the trial resumed on October 19

    The former Nazi concentration camp secretary was placed in pre-trial detention in Germany last Thursday.

    The trial of this 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary was scheduled to open on September 30. But after being placed in pre-trial detention last Thursday, Irmgard Furchner fled before being found, then released on Tuesday, October 5, announced the Itzehoe court (Germany). His trial is due to resume in two weeks.

    “Security measures” were ordered by the same court, the exact nature of which has not been specified. These must allow the presence of the accused on October 19 before the Court.

    She will have to answer for complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases, having participated through her administrative functions in the murders of detainees in the Stutthof concentration camp, located in present-day Poland. She worked there as a typist and secretary to the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, between June 1943 and April 1945. She was aged between 18 and 19 at the time.


    Irmgard Furchner is the sonly woman involved in Nazism to be tried for several decades in Germany. She had fled before the opening of her trial on September 30 in Itzehoe. An arrest warrant had been issued against the nonagenarian, creating amazement in the court and the indignation of representatives of the victims of Nazi barbarism. At the end of an incredible day, she was found and finally placed in pre-trial detention.


    Amanda

