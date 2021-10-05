at 96, the former secretary of a Nazi camp released before the resumption of the trial

Aged 18 to 19 at the time of the facts, Irmgard Furchner, who lives in a retirement home near Hamburg, is on trial for “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases”.

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary, placed on Thursday, September 30 in pre-trial detention in Germany after several hours on the run, has been released, the Itzehoe court announced on Tuesday (October 5), before her resumption. trial.

“Security measuresWere ordered by the same court, the exact nature of which has not been specified, but which must allow the presence of the accused on October 19 before the Court where she must answer for complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases. The only woman involved in Nazism to be tried for decades in Germany, Irmgard Furchner fled before the opening of her trial on September 30 in the Itzehoe Youth Court. An arrest warrant had been issued against the nonagenarian, creating amazement in the court and the indignation of representatives of the victims of Nazi barbarism.

At the end of an incredible day, she was found and finally placed in pre-trial detention. Before the opening of her trial, the accused had announced in a letter addressed to the President of the Court, according to information from the magazine Der Spiegel, that she did not want to appear before her judges. Aged 18 to 19 at the time of the events, Irmgard Furchner, who lives in a retirement home near Hamburg, is on trial for “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases“, According to the prosecution. The prosecution accuses him of having participated through his administrative functions in the murder of detainees in the Stutthof concentration camp, in present-day Poland. She worked there as a typist and secretary to the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, between June 1943 and April 1945.

In this camp near the city of Gdansk (Danzig at the time) where 65,000 people perished, “Jewish detainees, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of warWere systematically murdered, according to the prosecution.