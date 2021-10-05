At only 6 years old, he discovers a 12,000-year-old mastodon tooth – Ouest-France evening edition

Julian Gagnon, a 6-year-old American, found at the bend of a path, in a Michigan nature reserve, a mastodon tooth, an ancestor of the elephant, 12,000 years old. A rare discovery according to paleontologists.

The fabulous discovery dates back to the end of September. The little American Julian Gagnon, 6, walks with his parents in the Dinosaur Hill reserve. A natural site located near the city of Rochester, in the state of Michigan in the United States. At the bend of a path, the child discovers a tooth of a mastodon, an ancestor of the elephant, a species which became extinct 10,000 years ago, according to specialists, reports the CNN television channel.

It was while walking that Julian discovered this funny tooth, the size of a tennis ball. Feeling something unusual under his sole, the child leaned over to take a better look, initially hoping it was a dinosaur fossil. “I felt something on my foot, I picked it up and it looked like a tooth”, said the little boy.

Julian Gagnon, 6 years old. (Photo: YouTube / CNN screenshot)

Back home, Julian Gagnon and his parents search the internet to try to identify the strange big tooth. They will finally decide to bring their find to the museum of paleontology of the University of Michigan, to have it appraised. They then learn that it is not a dinosaur tooth but a tooth from an American mastodon, about twenty years old.

According to academics interviewed by local television station WDIV, the mastodon tooth is “A fossil difficult to preserve as such, because when an animal from this period goes extinct its remains very quickly disappear”. Julian’s family graciously entrusted it to the University of Michigan Paleontology Museum. But for the little boy, this is not the end of the story, because this discovery allowed him to find his vocation: he now wants to become a paleontologist when he grows up!

Ancestor of the elephant, the mastodon was a large fossil mammal. (Screen capture: WDIV TV / YouTube)

What is a juggernaut?

Ancestor of the elephant, the mastodon was a large mammal (order of the Proboscidians). Disappeared about 10,000 years ago, it appeared about 30 million years ago. He lived mainly during the Tertiary era (from -66 million years to -2.58 million years) and Quaternary (-2.58 million years to the present day). It was on average 3 meters high and had imposing tusks.

This species received their name of mastodon (from the Greek mastos for “udder” and odous, odontos meaning “tooth”) because of their molars. The latter are characterized by roundness, which, seen from the side, resembles a female breast. Conversely, mammoths and elephants have teeth made up of transverse lamellae which allow them to grind herbs.