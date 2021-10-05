at the press point on Tuesday, October 5, eight new deaths and the bar

Since yesterday’s assessment, eight people have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic. A resumption of vaccination is taking shape, with a section devoted to health liberal.

Françoise Tromeur

•

updated on October 5, 2021 at 5:29 p.m.



Another heavy toll in terms of deaths linked to the pandemic: since the Covid point the day before, eight people have lost their lives because of the virus – if the number of twelve was given to the whole country during the press point of the day , it was a mistake, he was told reporters. This represents a total of 165. The most bereaved municipalities being Nouméa, Dumbéa and Mont-Dore, the three most inhabited cities, said Yannick Slamet, government spokesman, during the Covid point on Tuesday, October 5. .

Still a large number of patients in intensive care

With 364 more positive cases in one day, the total tally rose to 8,506. “The cumulative incidence is 540”, indicating a steady decline since September 20. Still according to the official health report, 57 patients are in intensive care at the Médipôle. The Covid units welcome 297 patients. And they are 83 to be under hospital surveillance (61 in the South, sixteen in the Islands province and six in the North).

Not to mention the 6,083 people considered to be cured, who are therefore no longer contagious.

“Excellent resumption of vaccination”

“In recent days, we can see an excellent resumption of vaccination”, underlined Yannick Slamet, “especially second doses”. Monday saw 5,334 injections. The vaccineable population rose to 66.78% for the first dose (that’s 57% of the total population). The spokesperson also mentioned 44.43% of people with a complete vaccination schedule (which makes 37.94% of the total population).

The 100,000 symbolic

Since the campaign began on January 20, 102,814 people have had both doses. And since September 6, nearly 100,000 injections have been administered. Note that the government has set up a reminder unit to encourage first-time vaccinees to go for their second visit.

In four weeks, since September 6, nearly 100,000 injections, all doses combined, have been carried out, throughout the territory, thanks to the mobilization of the three provinces, Cafat, municipalities, multiple organizations and associations … Yannick Slamet

On liberal vaccination

A point in the presence of Frédérique Ducrocq, pharmacist inspector of the DASS, and a liberal doctor, to decline the question of vaccination in medical offices and pharmacies.

“Since September 15, liberal vaccination can be carried out by doctors, nurses and pharmacists who have followed the training”, detailed Dr Ducrocq. From this Wednesday, October 6, “this vaccination will also be possible by midwives in New Caledonia.” By specifying that: “Certain categories of personnel such as dentists, firefighters, veterinarians or laboratory technicians are also authorized to vaccinate, but they, in vaccination centers. “

The pharmacist inspector specified that this device was also in place in the Bush – citing Bourail, Koné, Houaïlou or Ouégoa – and on the islands. She mentioned a number of 170 professionals trained by IFPSS, including distance learning. In addition, for doctors, nurses and pharmacists, an information session, “still available on video”.

What circuit for vaccine doses?

How is this vaccination organized in a liberal way, in a concrete way? “The vaccines are kept frozen in the hospital pharmacy”, describes Frédérique Ducrocq. “The two pharmaceutical wholesalers order from the hospital pharmacy, which prepares the thawing and the equipment. The pharmacies order from their wholesaler for their own use and those of other health professionals. They put the vials and the equipment. of vaccination available to health professionals who are vaccinated. “





To date, 500 vials have been distributed, representing 3,500 doses. Dr Ducrocq, pharmacist inspector of the DASS

Notice to “people who cannot move, they can request it from their health professional, and be vaccinated at their home”.

516 professionals registered to vaccinate or screen

Since Thursday, September 30, the DASS has counted 1,520 injections thus administered in private: 43% by doctors, 54% by pharmacists and 3% by nurses. Other data: 516 professionals registered on the dedicated digital platform, to do either vaccination or screening by TROD.

Different organizations from one firm to another

The Pfizer vaccine vial makes it possible to make seven doses of vaccination, recalls Dr. Mellin-Douchy, of the medical collective. The practices of general medicine are therefore obliged to organize themselves, they do it in a different way. Some GPs have decided it is complex and will not do the vaccination. Doctors will do it in their office, by appointment. “And some colleagues have organized themselves into a network, by neighborhood. ” In short: check with your doctor. The consultation for a vaccination is free and supported, he was stressed.

It is small volumes of vaccination per doctor’s office, but multiplied by the number of practices, it is a small victory on the vaccination coverage. Géraldine Mellin-Douchy, medical collective

Reservations on the Janssen

Regarding the Janssen vaccine, of which 2,000 doses were sent to the Caillou, Géraldine Mellin Douchy puts into perspective: “It is used very little in Metropolitan France because it has shown less efficacy than the messenger RNA vaccine and there are pharmacovigilance alerts, in particular on thromboses”.

It is a vaccine recommended for over 55s in the absence of availability of a messenger RNA vaccine, she continues, “which is not the case in New Caledonia. This vaccine meets the demand of people who are very afraid of messenger RNA”.

Markets, self-tests, support …

Among the announcements, the confirmation that the markets will be open from Saturday, October 9, subject to compliance with a whole set of preventive measures. Concerning the sale of self-tests in pharmacies, a draft order has been drawn up. It should be taken by the government on Wednesday, it was indicated. Other info: “a whole series of measures must be taken to take care of the sick at home“, clarified Yannick Slamet. And the health pass? “It’s under discussion.”

