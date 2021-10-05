Audiences: “ADP” leader at the top, the final of “A French affair” beaten by F2, Arte and W9 stronger than F3

“Love is in the meadow” once again tops the hearings on Monday. Yesterday evening, the continuation of season 16 commented by Karine Le Marchand on M6 fascinated an average of 4.02 million viewers until 11:20 p.m. in front of the two episodes offered, for a market share of 20.3% with the the general public. 33.9% of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) responded. The program is at its highest for three years on this key indicator. Last Monday, the show that brings farmers out of their loneliness was watched by 3.86 million faithful (18.8% of 4+ and 29.8% of FRDA-50).

Read also Hearings Audiences access 8pm: Record for “Quotidien”, “C à vous, la suite” at the top, …

Hearings Audiences access 19h: Nagui and “DNA” close, record for Philippe Etchebest, …

Hearings

Hearings in September: TF1 solid leader widens the gap, F2 and F3 suffer, …



Final up for “L’absente” on France 2

France 2 follows with the conclusion of “L’absente”, a French mini-series with Thibault de Montalembert, Clotilde Courau and Marie Denarnaud. The first two episodes of the evening – out of the three unreleased series broadcast in a row – were scrutinized by 2.70 million people on average, which represents an audience share of 13.2% (5.5% on the FRDA-50). A week ago, the plot captivated 2.50 million French people (11.9% of the public and 5.5% of the FRDA-50).

TF1 is only third with the finale of its mini-series “A French affair”, adapted from the affair of little Grégory. A conclusion that gathered 2.67 million French on average until 11:10 p.m., or 13.5% of the public and 14.8% of the FRDA-50. Last week, fiction had federated 2.86 million viewers (14.1% of 4+ and 17.5% of FRDA-50).

Still in prime time, on Arte, the Franco-Italian film “Un condé” with Michel Bouquet and Françoise Fabian, offered in a restored version, rekindled the nostalgia of 1.44 million people, for an audience share of 6 , 6% (0.2% on FRDA-50). On W9, a new installment of the adventures of Bruce Willis in “Die Hard: A Beautiful Day to Die” drew in its wake 1.27 million moviegoers and 6.1% of individuals aged 4 and over (7.8% of FRDA-50).

Colonization scares viewers away from France 3

France 3 is therefore behind all these channels. The unpublished documentary series “Colonization, a French history” brought this page of history to life with an average of 1.12 million curious people in front of its first two parts broadcast until 11:05 pm. The market share amounted to 5.6% (2.3% on the FRDA-50). An unpublished “Secrets d’histoire” broadcast last Monday with Stéphane Bern had attracted 1.88 million enthusiasts (9.1% of 4+ and 5.5% of FRDA-50).

The audience table is currently unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience.