Audiences: What results for the mini-series “A French affair” on TF1?

It’s a mini-series that has struggled to find its audience. Expected as one of the highlights of the fiction season of TF1, “A French affair” arrived on the air last September 20, for a final broadcast Monday evening on the channel. This six-episode adaptation of the Grégory affair, the first name of the boy found dead in Vologne on October 16, 1984, included a rich cast. With in particular Guillaume de Tonquédec, Dominique Blanc, Gilbert Melki, Gérard Jugnot and Thierry Godard, while Guillaume Gouix and Blandine Bellavoir played the parents of Grégory.

“A French affair” dominated by “Love is in the meadow” on the commercial target

However, this cast suffered from competition from “L’amour est dans le pré” on M6, but also from France 2, which launched its own mini-series, “L’absente”, with Thibault de Montalembert the same evening. and Clotilde Courau as parents who believe they have found their missing child. In fact, the fiction of TF1, perhaps launched a little early in the season, at the end of the summer, did not manage to impose itself at the head of the audiences throughout its three weeks of diffusion, to be content with second place and even the bronze medal for his last night on Monday night.

The six episodes of this adaptation signed by Jérémie Guez and Alexandre Smia were followed on average and in audience watch by 3.10 million viewers, for a market share of 15.2% among the general public and 19.6% on the target of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) according to Médiamétrie. Opposite, M6 gathered on average 19.6% of the public and 31.2% of the FRDA-50 with its three episodes of “Love is in the meadow”. As an indication, in September, La Une achieved a market share of 20.0% over 4 years and over and even 24.0% on the main commercial target.

“The absent” does the job on France 2

As for France 2 and the mini-series “L’absente”, the results are therefore more positive. With this time eight episodes, but broadcast over only three weeks, the channel gathered on Monday evening 2.64 million curious for an audience share of 14.3% of the public aged 4 and over. On average, the market share of the second channel in September was 14.2%.