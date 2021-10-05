Axel Witsel fears Karim Benzema

While Spain will challenge Italy on Wednesday in the semifinals of the League of Nations, Belgium and France will cross swords Thursday (8:45 p.m.) in the other poster of this last square. This clash between the Red Devils and the Blues is highly anticipated since it will be the reunion between the two selections since the now famous half of the World Cup in 2018, won by the French team of Didier Deschamps. Present at a press conference on Monday, Axel Witsel (32) explained that he was afraid to face Karim Benzema (33) in particular, even if he stressed the importance of N’Golo Kanté’s absence ( Covid-19) for this part.





“Which French players do I fear? (Karim) Benzema, whose current level is more than top. It’s tough. They have several, top players. (Kylian) Mbappé, (Antoine) Griezmann … It’s already good for us that N’Golo (Kanté) is not present. He has six lungs and thirty-six legs. Then there is Pogba. A very strong environment. And I’m not talking about the other players … “ Borussia Dortmund midfielder explained to the press. Witsel could also have KB9 as a direct opponent during this Belgium-France, in Turin, since he could be forced to evolve in central defense in the face of the many absences faced by Roberto Martinez in this sector of the game.