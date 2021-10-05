Axel Witsel looks back on the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup against the Blues

While he will find the France team for the first time since the defeat in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup (0-1), Axel Witsel, the midfielder of Borussia Dortmund, assured that this episode belonged to the past . The Nations League semi-final against the Blues, Thursday (8:45 p.m., to follow live with commentary on Foot Mercato), in Turin, will not be a revenge for the Belgian.





What follows after this advertisement

“It’s a League of Nations semi-final. There are four strong teams (…) The story of this match is different. We won’t be able to change what happened in 2018. Anyway, every time we meet France, it’s pretty special. It was even more so in 2018. But we are not obsessed with the past. We don’t want to put pressure on ourselves, but keep a cool head, he told in a press conference on Monday. Honestly, we’ve been out of this for a long time. We did not discuss it between us. At the time, we were very disappointed not to have qualified for the final after such a journey. At the same time, it was the best in the history of our country. We also learned from this defeat in terms of stopped phases. If we can remember that … We will have to stay focused from the first to the 95th minute on this specific aspect. France has great qualities, players who can make the difference at any time.“