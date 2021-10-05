AXS, Tezos, ALGO, LUNA … Altcoins bounce back

When Bitcoin soars, altcoins are following the same trend and more so in terms of growth. AXS, ALGO, DYDX gain 10 to 35% in 24 hours.

In the cryptocurrency market, months go by, but they’re not necessarily the same. October thus begins with a sharp upturn in the price of the main crypto-assets. The first of them, Bitcoin, gained for example 10% on the 1er October.

The price of BTC went back above 40,000 euros. On October 4, it posted a slight decline to still $ 47,700. A few hours earlier, Bitcoin was even approaching $ 50,000, giving hope for a new episode of bull-run.

Altcoins on the go like AXS and ALGO

However, at the start of each altseason, that is to say a phase of growth in the price of altcoins, there is generally an increase in BTC. Unsurprisingly, this favorable beginning of October for Bitcoin is boosting the trend for altcoins.

Several crypto-assets on the market have shown spectacular increases in recent days. This is particularly the case, as already in the past, with the native Axie Infinity token. The gaming publisher’s token flies by 35% in 24 hours and 123% in 7 days.





AXS is currently trading above $ 146. This is a new ATH for the token, now at 20e place in the cryptocurrency hierarchy. Since September 30, the value of AXS has simply doubled.

It is true that investors are very interested in this business model based on NFTs. Thanks to the sale of digital goods, the French startup Sorare recently carried out the largest fundraising campaign in Europe.

New ATH for Tezos

However, Axie Infinity is currently recording a turnover much higher than the French actor. This suggests a considerable valuation for the company and for its token, the AXS. It is not the only altcoin on the rise, however.

Tezos, ALGO, LUNA, SOL, Arweave, ICX, QTUM, to name a few, are growing 20-35% over the past few days. For some of these tokens, the rise continues even during the last 24 hours.

For Tezos, this uptrend started as early as the middle of last week. The cryptocurrency thus recorded a new all-time high at $ 8.83. A few days earlier, XTZ was still trading under $ 6.

On 7 days, XTZ earns 31.47% and another 6.21% over 24 hours at 8.49 dollars on CoinMarketCap. Terra (LUNA) follows a comparable trend of + 5% over 24 hours and around 28% over the past week.

For various altcoins, including ALGO, SOL, Arweave, ICX and QTUM, October therefore begins with a strong bullish momentum, much higher than that of BTC. But Bitcoin remains the trigger and the barometer in this altcoin market.