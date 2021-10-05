Barbara Pompili presents measures to try to make wind turbines “acceptable”

Make wind power acceptable or, according to the terms of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, allow “Responsible development of wind power”, in short, to avoid the numerous appeals and oppositions which manifest themselves to any new project for the installation of wind turbines, that is to say in three quarters of the cases, according to the ministry. It is with this objective that the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, presented, Tuesday, October 5, measures developed in consultation with the sector, manufacturers and France Wind Energy (FEE).

Among the most notable is the creation of a natural and cultural heritage safeguard fund, which will be matched to 1% of the revenues linked to the sale of electricity from the wind power sector. It would make it possible to finance projects in municipalities hosting wind turbines. This could represent between 35 million and 40 million euros per year, i.e. “More than the Heritage Loto, launched by Stéphane Bern”, we insist in the ministry. The television host, defender of heritage, has become one of the figures of the opponents of wind energy, slaying what he calls a “Negation of ecology”.

The obligation to consult the mayor

A wind power “mediator”, attached to the ministry, will be appointed. It may be referred to by the Prefect, as part of the investigation of a case, if he considers that there is a high risk of dispute. It is up to the mediator, we explain to the ministry, to develop the file, upstream of the realization of the project.





Among the other measures announced, some were already in the pipeline, such as the obligation to recycle more than 90% of the structure of a wind turbine. The obligation to consult the mayor of the municipality concerned by the project, even before the filing of the file and the launch of the public inquiry, was enshrined in the Climate and Resilience Act, promulgated in August. Likewise, the establishment of regional energy committees, responsible for determining the region’s energy policy, like the multi-year energy program at the national level.

The latter plans at least to double the installed capacity of onshore wind power to reach between 33.2 and 34.7 gigawatts (GW) in 2028, up from 15 GW ten years earlier. By the end of December 2020, this power had reached nearly 18 GW, with some 8,000 wind turbines installed, including 477 in 2020, according to the Wind Farm Observatory 2021, published Tuesday by France Energie Wind Turbine.

