Battlefield 2042 beta pre-download, when to download on PlayStation, Xbox and PC? – Breakflip

As the Battlefield 2042 open beta nears release, Electronic Arts has announced that players may pre-download it soon.

Just over a month from the release of Battlefield 2042 players will soon be able to get their hands on the game thanks to the open beta. In a FAQ posted on the game’s official website, Electronic Arts unveiled the date and time for the open beta pre-download.

Players will therefore be able to start pre-download the Battlefield 2042 beta starting Tuesday, October 5 at 9 a.m. (French time).

When to pre-download the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta?

Players will be able to pre-download the Battlefield 2042 beta starting Tuesday, October 5 at 9 a.m. (French time) (source). However, not all players will have access to it at the same time. Players with Early Access (via pre-order or EA Play membership) will be able to play it starting October 6. For the other players it will be necessary to wait until October 8. The open beta will end for everyone on October 9.





During this open beta, players will have access to the Conquest mode of Battlefield 2042 as well as to the Orbital map. Four different specialists will be available to allow players to familiarize themselves with the game’s classes.

As a reminder Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19, 2021 on PlayStation (PS4 / PS5), Xbox (One and Series X / S) as well as on PC.