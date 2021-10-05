Battlefield 2042: Download the Xbox Beta Now | Xbox one

The open beta of Battlefield 2042 will be available this week. To make sure you don’t miss a thing in this time-limited testing phase, you can already download the game to your console. Please note, there are two different versions of the game and the beta.

Download the beta now

If you are playing on Xbox One, the beta is 9.34 GB. On Xbox Series X | S, the file is 17.23 GB. You will find below the details of the opening hours as well as the content that will be available . The title will be available on November 19 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will benefit from cross-play between compatible platforms, i.e. next-gen consoles and PC from one side, and the old-gen consoles on the other.

> Download the Xbox One beta



> Download the Xbox Series X | S beta



Battlefield 2042 beta dates and times

As we have known for many months already, EA Play members as well as players who pre-ordered the game will be entitled to early access to the beta. Thus, it is from tomorrow, October 6, that they will be able to face each other on the battlefield with 64 against 64 players on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC, while players Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will only be able to take advantage of it at 32 against 32. Secondly, on October 8, the beta will open to all players until October 10, when the servers will close.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Duration





October 5: Pre-load available for all players.

October 6 to 9: Early access. (from October 6 at 9 a.m., French time)

From October 8 to 9: Free access. (from October 8 at 9 a.m., French time)

October 10 at 9 a.m. KST: end of open beta.

Battlefield 2042 beta content

This first grip of the next baby of DICE will give the opportunity to FPS fans to discover the Orbital map in Conquest mode. Thus, players will have to fight to control the key objectives on the map already featured in the game’s announcement trailer.

Located in Kourou, Guyana, the Battlefield 2042 Orbital map immerses players in a race against time in hostile conditions as they clash around the launch site of a rocket about to take off. Sectors on this map include the assembly building, launch pad, and the crawlerway that connects the two facilities. During a game of Conquest Mode, the iconic vibrancy of Battlefield is showcased with an automated rocket launch sequence, a zipline that crosses towers, vehicle battles in inclement weather, and even a unexpected tornado that affects the course of the fight.

These days of confrontation will make it possible to embody a specialist among the four proposed in the beta: Boris, a Russian engineer with an SG-36 turret, Casper, the South African expert in camouflage and long-range attacks, Falck, a German doctor specializing in support and Mackay, a nomadic Canadian and lover of the great outdoors equipped with a grappling hook.