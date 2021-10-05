Battlefield 2042: Great news for Standard Edition buyers!

Now expected for November 19, Battlefield 2042 will be cross-gen. It will be released on PS4 / PS5 as well as Xbox One / Xbox Series in addition to the inevitable PC. But today EA and DICE have some really good news to share.

The publisher and developer of Battlefield 2042 have announced that buyers of the digital standard edition on console will be able to benefit from two very important and free features. Aware that it is hard to get the new generation consoles, the teams decided, after a few months of work, activate cross-progression between the media for buyers of this Standard Edition. They will be able to switch from one machine to another (obviously from the same family) and recover their profile.

In addition, any person who will buy a dematerialized copy of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series will be able to access the PS4 and Xbox One version for free in the meantime. These two features are referred to as Dual Entitlement and Cross-Gen Bundle, and therefore will cost players nothing. let’s remember that the beta will start tomorrow for players who pre-ordered the title or being subscribed to EA Play. For the others, it will be necessary to wait until October 8. In any case, this first contact will end October 10 at 9 a.m., French time.





About Battlefield 2042

