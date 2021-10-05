Battlefield 2042 Xbox One is free with purchase of the Xbox Series X | S | Xbox one

When announcing the various editions of Battlefield 2042 on Xbox, we found out that the Xbox One version game was different from the Xbox Series X | S versions and the latter were priced higher. Today, Electronic Arts is announcing that all that will not change, but that the digital version of the game on the next-gen will feature the old-gen version via the Battlefield 2042 version of the Cross-Gen pack.

Still no Smart Delivery for Battlefield 2042

Electronic Arts’ communication on the subject is not really easy to pinpoint when you are used to Xbox games that benefit from Smart Delivery, and which are therefore playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

The Gold and Ultimate (digital only) editions of Battlefield 2042 all already provide access to the Cross-Gen Pack (aka the old-gen and next-gen versions of the game). It’s the Digital Standard Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S that has been upgraded today to include this intergenerational pack as well.

If you purchase Battlefield 2042 as a digital Gold, Ultimate, or Standard version on Xbox Series X | S and PS5, then you are entitled to the included Xbox One / PS4 version of the game.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the Standard Edition of Battlefield 2042 as an Xbox Series X | S or PS5 digital version, you don’t need to do anything. You will be entitled to the Xbox One version of the game when it is released.

If you purchase Battlefield 2042 as an Xbox One version (regardless of version), you will not be able to upgrade to Xbox Series X | S. EA specifies that they have no plan for an update.

If you buy Battlefield 2042 as a PS4 version (regardless of version), you will not be able to upgrade to PS5. EA specifies that they have no plan for an update.

If you purchased Battlefield 2042 as a physical version (regardless of version), you will not be eligible for the Cross-Gen Pack.

If you buy the Cross-Gen Bundle on one platform (e.g. PlayStation), you will not be able to benefit from it later on another platform (e.g. Xbox). The game will have to be bought back.

Electronic Arts clarifies that no matter where you play Battlefield 2042, progress will be saved across different game platforms as long as you use the same EA Account to play.

