Before COP 26, the Pope brings together the highest religious leaders for the climate

Sound the alarm bells for the umpteenth time on the state of the planet and put pressure on political leaders. This is the goal pursued by some forty high-level religious leaders who are preparing to sign, Monday, October 4 in Rome, a solemn appeal on the climate, less than one month before the opening in Glasgow (United Kingdom). Uni) new international climate negotiations.

Pope Francis, who we know will be a signatory of the appeal, should be joined by leaders of Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists… all representing a different religious tradition. Most of them will be physically present at the Vatican, while a few – especially from Asia – are expected to virtually attend this ceremony.

A work carried out on the initiative of the British and Italian embassies to the Holy See

In this text, whose existence was announced in June, they should appeal to the world to limit the increase in global warming to 1.5 degrees. For this, according to information from The cross, they should address politicians more directly, urging them to assume their responsibilities, in particular during the next round of negotiations, the Cop26, in Glasgow. They could also encourage religious leaders around the world to mobilize to sensitize the faithful to the urgency of the situation.

This text is the fruit of work carried out between January and July, at the initiative of the British and Italian embassies to the Holy See, in collaboration with the Vatican. During this period, religious and scientific leaders of high level, multiplied the exchanges to finalize this declaration of seven pages.





“They are all convinced that they have a responsibility towards the planet”

“Whatever their faith, they are all convinced that they have a responsibility towards the planet”, explains a source close to this initiative. This text will be handed over by the Pope to Alok Kumar Sharma, president designate of Cop 26, present in Rome, and to Luigi Di Maio, the Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Pope Francis, who will deliver a speech after signing the actual text, is particularly invested in the climate field. Six years after signing his ecological and social encyclical, Laudato Si ‘, the Bishop of Rome will visit Glasgow on 1er November, day of the start of negotiations in the presence of heads of state from all over the world.

In a message posted on September 7, Pope Francis, Patriarch Bartholomew 1er and Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, had published a text expressing their deep concern about the climate crisis.

“The extreme weather conditions and natural disasters of recent months have revealed to us once again with great force and at great human cost that climate change is not just a future challenge, but a matter of immediate survival and urgent “, they wrote, while estimating that “Tomorrow could be worse”.