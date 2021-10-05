Ben Affleck (Batman) compares the shoot to the Justice League shoot

Actor Ben Affleck gave his thoughts on the film The Flash of DC for which he put on the Batman costume again, tackling the filming of Justice league.

If we were far from imagining that Michael Keaton could resume his Dark Knight costume in the next The Flash more than 30 years later Batman and Batman, the challenge, he wasn’t the only performer of the DC superhero we didn’t expect to see onscreen again. Introduced in the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice by Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck was not necessarily unanimous with his Bruce Wayne violent and grizzled, and has not really had the opportunity to redeem himself a popularity in the disastrous Justice league.

After the mixed returns and the controversy of Batman v superman, Warner indeed interfered in the production of the superheroic reunion, opposing the darker vision of Zack Snyder, who ultimately left the ship for personal reasons. Director Joss Whedon (Avengers) then arrived as reinforcements for manhandle the actors pursue the plans of the studio and make Justice league yet another butchered popcorn blockbuster during the assembly.

It was quieter to be Daredevil

This latest failure practically sealed Batman’s fate, as Ben Affleck, also mired in private issues, left his cape and Batmobile in the locker room, flushed by the experience he had just had. The film The batman that he was supposed to realize ultimately fell into the hands of Matt Reeves, while Robert Pattinson was chosen to become the new face of the Gotham billionaire.

If it’s nothing very surprising that Ben Affleck agreed to shoot the few reshoots of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it was less obvious to predict his resurgence alongside Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton in the upcoming movie directed by Andy Muschietti. And as he recently told Variety for the release of the film The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney (the Batfamily is never far away), this new experience is according to him very different and much more pleasant than the previous one.





Two Batman for a Flash

“[The Flash] was a really cool way to rethink Batman, because the previous experience [ndlr : Justice League] had been difficult […] It was really nice and fun. I had a good time. […] I love Ezra and got to see Jason Momoa who is there [ndlr : au Royaume-Uni] doing aquaman 2. “

After The Flash, it is likely that the Batfleck will retire permanently, with Batgirl and The batman ready to take over. For what we imagine to be the last stand of the superhero, we will have to wait a while, the film being released in theaters on November 2, 2022.