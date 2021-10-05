More

    Bercy checks whether French tax residents have defrauded the FISC

    The revelations linked to the Pandora Papers have not yet concerned French people, even if the name of Guy Forget came out about an off-shore company liquidated in 2016. But hard to believe that no name is linked to these documents, which are all proof of tax evasion and money laundering, in a country where “tax optimization” represents between 60 and 80 billion euros lost by the State. The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire thus announced Tuesday to AFP that Bercy had launched verifications concerning the presence or not of French tax residents among the people pinned in the Pandora Papers.

    “If French tax residents were to be involved in abusive optimization schemes, the general directorate of public finances, at my request, would immediately take the necessary steps in connection with the justice system to recover all the sums due”, a- he clarified.


