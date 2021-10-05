Bercy checks whether French tax residents have defrauded

Bruno Le Maire affirms that the general directorate of public finances will, in the event of fraud, “take the necessary steps to recover all the sums due”.

Bercy has launched checks on the presence or not of French tax residents among the people pinned in the Pandora papers, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP on Tuesday, saying he could not comment on this subject at this stage.

“We cannot confirm the presence of tax residents at this time.»French said the minister in a statement sent to AFP. “If French tax residents were to be involved in abusive optimization schemes, the general directorate of public finances, at my request, would immediately take the necessary steps in connection with the justice system to recover all the sums due.“, Affirmed Bruno Le Maire.





The Pandora Papers revelations, which are based on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies, uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies. The opacity surrounding these companies located in countries or territories with very favorable taxation can be used to conceal financial assets and to evade the tax administration. According to the newspaper Le Monde, 600 French people appear in the investigation of the Pandora papers. However, the latter may be tax residents of other countries, like Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who claims to be a Moroccan resident since 2013.

The documents revealed in the Pandora papers arise in the wake of a series of cases brought to light by the international network of journalists ICIJ, including the Offshore leaks, Panama papers and the China leaks. “Fiscal exemplarity is the keystone of trust in institutions“, Affirmed Bruno Le Maire, saying to himself”shockedBy the revelations of the Pandora papers.

