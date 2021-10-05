More

    Bernard Tapie: the admiring confidences of one of his doctors on his race against death

    Despite his thirst for life, Bernard Tapie lost his fight against illness. Sunday, October 3, 2021, he died at the age of 78. In the columns of La Dépêche, one of his doctors spoke of the mental strength shown by the former businessman.

    It is a testimony that comes to prove to what extent Bernard Tapie wanted to live and enjoy his last moments. In the columns of The Dispatch, Jean-Marie Amodeo, algologist at the Princess Grace Hospital in the Principality of Monaco, spoke of the fight led by the former businessman in the face of cancer. For many years he was one of her doctors. While the former president of Olympique de Marseille was in great pain, he always refused to take chemical treatment. “He wanted to remain lucid and keep this freedom of choice on his destiny. He didn’t want a doctor or anyone else to decide for him his death, his final hours. He was exhausted but still of incredible strength and charisma. Despite the ordeal, he wanted to keep a social life, to go see his friends, his family. He was leaving the hospital and going to visit his friends in a helicopter. Until the end, he fought. It’s an extraordinary lesson in life“, he confided in total admiration.

    Despite his thirst for life, his doctor considers that he knew that deep down he was doomed. “He spoke easily of death, to exorcise it in a way. He wasn’t afraid. He never verbalized a sign of weakness. You could almost say it was death that was afraid of Tapie“, continued the caregiver.

    Bernard Tapie wanted to have control over his last moments

    The last time Jean-Marie Amodeo saw Bernard Tapie was two months ago. “He gave me a pat on the shoulder, he said ‘Thank you doctor’. He also thanked the nurses, he had a nice little word for all the nursing staff. We had given him a treatment that was not toxic to save him a few quiet days“, still told the doctor still in the columns of the regional daily.

