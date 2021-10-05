Between Navas and Donnarumma, Alonzo made his choice

Former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Jérôme Alonzo returned to the competition between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma within the capital club.

Paris Saint-Germain has two very high level goalkeepers in its ranks with the presence of Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma. A competitive situation difficult to manage for Mauricio Pochettino, who seems to assume a policy of work-study. Former porter of the capital club, Jérôme Alonzo believes that the Argentine technician should clarify the hierarchy. And personally, the consultant of La Chaîne L’Équipe leans towards Keylor Navas…





“Navas has an aura on his group and makes it reflect”

” Navas does not take up much space in the goal due to his morphology, unlike Donnarumma. But he takes up space with his charisma on and off the pitch, explained Alonzo. He is one of the biggest goalkeepers in the world. He would play for a European nation, he would also have titles with his selection. He has an aura on his group and makes it reflect. He very often wins face-to-face with attackers. He’s not very spectacular but he’s very good in what I call the combat zone. He is always very close to whoever is going to strike, ”concluded Alonzo.

