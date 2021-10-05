Boli: “I was tackling while thinking of Tapie” – Interview

Very marked since Sunday, Basile Boli will be at mass in honor of Bernard Tapie in Paris, then in Marseille. No wonder for a player who can be considered as one of the closest to the former president of OM. He had even visited him in prison, along with Abedi Pelé. The former defender had the chance to speak one last time to his “Boss” at the end of last week.

Obviously, when it comes time to take out the souvenir box, Basile Boli has plenty to spare. In an interview with The team, he talks about his recruitment, his complicated beginnings, but also the way that Tapie had to transcend him before the matches: “I remember the match in Brugge, I’m coming back from injury, I don’t necessarily feel like I’m playing but I’m starting. Before the match, Tapie follows me to the toilet. I’m shitting and he remains stuck in front me, as if everything was normal. He tells me that the game is mine. It entered my head. We lead 1-0 at half-time, and in the second half, Amokachi goes on goal, I come back to thirty meters, I tear myself to cut it. Throughout my run, I thought about the words of Tapie “.





With this victory in Bruges, OM will finish at the top of their Champions League group, thus advancing directly to the final against the other group leader, AC Milan. Daniel Amokachi was not just any striker for the anecdote, becoming one of the spearheads of the Super Eagles, this Nigeria team which would shine at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups while winning the Olympic Games in 1996. During the last Talk Show, Marc Libbra, who also knew the personalized talks of Bernard Tapie, returned to this special moment. You can find his story on video.