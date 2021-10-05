Book price war is declared between booksellers and Amazon

DECRYPTION – The proposed law, aimed at defining a floor price for deliveries of books in France, regardless of the sender, arrives in public session in the National Assembly this Wednesday, October 6.

On the left, French bookstores converted to online sales, demanding fair treatment from the giants of e-commerce. On the right, the American Amazon, who is trying to set himself up as a defender of “Purchasing power” citizens. The object of the discord: the proposed law “Aimed at improving the book economy and strengthening equity between its players”, which arrives in public session at the National Assembly this Wednesday, October 6. A final legislative straight line for this text, initiated by Senator Laure Darcos (Les Républicains), whose intention is to define a floor price for deliveries of books in France, regardless of the sender. Adopted in June by the senators, the bill is supported by President Emmanuel Macron.

It is a sort of legislative saga for the French edition. Forty years after the passage of the Lang law, which imposed a single price on all new books, set by the publisher, deputies are now attacking the