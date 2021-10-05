British envoy to Kabul, Taliban seek to break isolation

Senior Taliban officials received a British envoy in Kabul on Tuesday, as the new regime desperately seeks to break its diplomatic isolation and reassure the international community, especially on the sensitive subject of girls’ education.

The new Islamist regime, which came to power in Afghanistan 50 days ago, has not been recognized by any country to date. But faced with the imminence of a serious humanitarian crisis in this country entirely dependent on international aid after 20 years of war, diplomatic maneuvers are increasing in an attempt to find initial compromises.

The British envoy for Afghanistan, Simon Gass, was thus received Tuesday in Kabul where he met Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

The British envoy, already very active behind the scenes from Qatar, spoke with Taliban officials about “the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, how to prevent the country from once again becoming a hotbed of international terrorism, and the need to allow to those who want to leave to do so, “said British diplomacy.

The spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, welcomed him through a series of tweets and photos of the meeting that it allowed “detailed discussions on the revival of diplomatic relations between the two country”.

The Foreign Office was much more cautious, stressing that the exchanges had also focused on “the question of the treatment of minorities, and the rights of women and girls”.

Westerners have made respect for women’s rights one of their fundamental requirements in considering any lasting relationship with the Taliban. They made a few shy gestures to reassure them.





Girls have returned to some middle and high schools in Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan, a Taliban official and teachers said earlier today, but the measure does not apply to the rest of the country. country.

On the video of this return, posted by a spokesperson for the Islamist movement, we can see dozens of young girls. Most wear the traditional Afghan girls’ school clothes, a long black tunic and a white scarf, but others have donned a black niqab. They sit on benches and wave Taliban flags.

Several other schools in this region have also reopened to girls, several teachers and heads of local schools have confirmed to AFP.

– “Closed for girls” –

But beyond this carefully orchestrated re-entry, in Kabul an official of the Ministry of Education, Mohammad Abid, told AFP that the rules had not changed. “Secondary schools remain closed for girls,” he said.

By mid-September, Afghan middle and high schools had reopened, but only for boys.

Girls are already allowed to attend primary school and private universities, but in single-sex classes and on condition that they are fully veiled.

The absence of the girls from secondary schools has sparked outrage from the international community, which fears the Taliban will impose the same kind of fundamentalist and brutal regime as when they were in power between 1996 and 2001.

Even if since their return to power in mid-August, the Taliban have tried to reassure the Afghan people and the international community by affirming that they will be less strict than in the past, their promises are struggling to convince.

Amnesty International reported on Tuesday the murder of 13 Hazaras in the central province of Daykundi on August 30, in what it described as a “war crime”.

Eleven of those killed were former government soldiers, and according to testimonies gathered by the human rights organization, nine of them were executed after surrendering.