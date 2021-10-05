Bruno eliminated after 252 participations and the million euros in his pocket

One day in January, TF1 viewers discovered Bruno, a brand new champion, in The 12 Coups de Midi. Nine months later, and after 252 participations in Jean-Luc Reichmann’s game, the greatest midday master in history left the stage without his trophy. This Tuesday, October 5, the candidate bowed to his competitor Loris.

“When I see those close to Loris … I’m not happy to have lost … But when I see his loved ones so moved, I am happy for Loris.” And frankly, well done, “reacted Bruno following his elimination, in a spirit of fair play. “All good things come to an end and Loris, I hope you go super far and I am sure you are going to do well,” he added, all smiles.





The man of all records

Jean-Luc Reichmann recalled that Bruno had won all the records that exist. In September, he became the biggest contender in the history of individual game shows around the world. A record previously held by Marie-Christine of Everyone wants to take its place on France 2. Just ten days ago, the champion achieved the feat of reaching the symbolic level of one million euros in winnings and gifts. At the end of his incredible epic, the master of noon finally left with 1,026,107 euros in gifts and winnings.