but what do they all find in him?

In a bloodless automotive market, where delivery times are exploding and where customers no longer know what to choose between the different types of engines, the positive signals are all the more visible as they are rare.

This is particularly the case of the Citroën Ami, which has met with improbable success in all the markets where it is launched. The last testimony comes from England, where the boss of the brand on site has just announced on social networks that less than two weeks after the opening of online reservations, the car had already recorded 1,000 orders, while that 14,000 people have already expressed an interest in this model.







Since its launch in May 2020, the Friend has convinced 9,000 customers across Europe, including 6,500 in France, where its quadricycle status allows it to be driven from the age of 14, with a simple BSR.

We note in passing that the Facebook group ” My Ami Citroën France », Which denies any link with Citroën, currently has 5,500 members. Without going so far as to evoke a social phenomenon, something is happening with this vehicle, even beyond our borders.





L’Ami is also sold in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal. In 2022, it will also be available in the UK and Germany.







Who are L’Ami’s customers? According to Citroën, these are largely multi-motor homes, which thus offer their children a safer means of transport than a two-wheeler, while reaching 45 km / h and offering 75 km of autonomy. (recharges in 3 hours on a domestic socket). Citroën also evokes the success of the automobile in rural areas, where public transport is rare.

But the ambitions are greater, as evidenced by the availability of a so-called “Cargo” version, with a useful volume of 400 liters to which is added a loading area on the passenger side capable of supporting a weight of 140 kilos. A fairly ideal utility in the city, where its 2.41 m and tiny turning radius work wonders.

Customers are of course sensitive to the car price, which is displayed from € 19.99 per month. But its launch comes at a time when the relationship to the automobile is changing. This one sees competition in the cities by the new means of electrified transport (scooters or bicycles), and to this must be added the Low Emission Zones (ZFE) called to multiply in the years to come. Finally, the Friend corresponds to the aspirations of the motorist of tomorrow, who has understood the interest of light, frugal and inexpensive vehicles.

To paraphrase the writer Pierre Daninos, who explained in the 1950s that “Men put as manylove–own than’gasoline You could say that 21st century drivers put less gasoline in their vehicles than common sense.